Arizona GOP Senate candidate: ‘I am distancing myself from Steve Bannon’

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward is distancing herself from Stephen Bannon following the former Breitbart News executive's dramatic break with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

“He was never part of my campaign,” Ward, a former state senator, said in an interview on CNN Thursday. “He was never an adviser. He was not somebody that I’d reach out and talk to in any way shape or form, so it’s funny that you and the establishment would love to tie me to Steve Bannon Stephen (Steve) Kevin BannonOwner of Bannon’s DC house requests fence ‘for security reasons’ Bannon: Roy Moore accusers ‘trying to destroy a man’s life’ Billionaire Trump backer cuts ties with Milo Yiannopoulos MORE.”

Ward added that she is unsure whether she “ever got a full endorsement from Steve,” although she once touted his endorsement along with those her other high-profile backers, including conservative pundit Sean Hannity and Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulLexington mayor launches bid for Congress Trump-free Kennedy Center Honors avoids politics Meet the Iran hawk who could be Trump's next secretary of State MORE (R-Ky.).

Several advisers to a pro-Trump outside group that Bannon once used as his vehicle for campaign endorsements are working on Ward’s campaign. On several occasions over the last year, Ward also met privately with Bannon or attended Breitbart events where he was a featured speaker.

But Bannon has been banished from Trump’s circle following the release of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” in which the former White House chief strategist disparages Trump’s family. Those remarks also cost Bannon his position as chairman of Breitbart News.

Bannon’s endorsement was once coveted by insurgent candidates like Ward, but many of those candidates are backtracking fast and siding with Trump in the explosive dispute with Bannon.

“I am distancing myself from Steve Bannon," Ward said. “He’s made some significant mistakes, significant gaffes that are unacceptable to me. I support the president, I support the president’s family.”

Ward is running to replace Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE (R-Ariz.). Flake, who is among Trump’s most vocal critics, opted to retire from Congress rather than face a primary that was certain to pit him against the president’s energized base of supporters.

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned last year, jumped into the primary race this week, and Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyHouse Dems highlight promising new candidates Trump poised for a September fight over border wall GOP rep weighs in on House dress code during floor speech MORE (R-Ariz.) is also said to be mulling a bid.