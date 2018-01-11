Poll: Biden has 2020 lead over Oprah, top Dems

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenOvernight Tech: FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Google pulls YouTube from Amazon devices | Biden scolds social media firms over transparency Medicaid funds shouldn't be used to subsidize state taxes on health care Biden hits social media firms over lack of transparency MORE has a small lead over media mogul Oprah Winfrey and the field of potential Democratic presidential candidates for 2020, according to a new survey.

The poll from RABA Research — an outlet helmed by past campaign aides for former President Obama and former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush — finds Biden leading among Democratic voters polled with 26 percent support.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (I-Vt.), whose insurgent challenge to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE turned him into a pop culture icon and progressive hero, is in second place at 21 percent.

Winfrey, whose Golden Globes speech this week sparked presidential buzz on the left, takes 20 percent. She is followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court battle | Watchdog to investigate EPA chief's meeting with industry group | Ex-Volkswagen exec gets 7 years for emissions cheating Overnight Tech: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court fight | Warren backs bid to block AT&T, Time Warner merger | NC county refuses to pay ransom to hackers Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (D) at 18 percent.

Fifteen percent of respondents said they’re unsure at this point or would pick someone else. Democrats could have a massive field of candidates vying to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in 2020.

Biden also has the highest favorability rating in the field, at 76 percent positive.

Winfrey and Sanders ring in at 67 percent favorable, while 58 percent of Democrats have a positive view of Warren.

The RABA online survey of 345 Democrats nationwide was conducted between Jan. 10-11 and has a 5 percentage point margin of error.