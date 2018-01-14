Lewandowski: ‘We’ve got a real problem’ if Dems retake the House

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey R. LewandowskiABC producer reprimanded for sharing data with Trump campaign: report Trump went off on Manafort for suggesting he should not appear on Sunday shows: report Lewandowski: Manafort should go to jail for the rest of his life if he colluded MORE said in an interview broadcast Sunday that Trump and Republicans are "in trouble" if Democrats retake the House in the 2018 midterms.

In an interview with John Catsimatidis on New York radio station AM 970, Lewandowski said that Democrats have some "good opportunities" to win the 24 seats the party needs to retake the lower chamber.

"The real concern right now is the Democrats are exceptionally motivated to run a campaign against this president. And if that's the case, they may have some good opportunities in front of them in the 2018 cycle," Lewandowski said.

"If you look at the numbers, I think we've got 32 or 33 Republican members of Congress who have already announced they are not seeking reelection. The problem with that is the Democrats only have to take back 24 seats in the House in order to take over," he added.

"And if that happens, we've got a real problem."

Lewandowski, who helmed the Trump campaign from 2015 to just before the Republican National Convention in 2016, said that if Democrats retake the House, one of their first priorities will be to introduce articles of impeachment against the president.

"Their goal is to first and foremost stop the president’s agenda. And, I think, their secondary goal is to file articles of impeachment against this president, which are completely unfounded," he said.

Democratic leaders have yet to sign on to the impeachment effort, currently led by Reps. Steve Cohen Stephen (Steve) Ira CohenThe nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment House rejects Democrat's resolution to impeach Trump Dem plans to force House floor vote on impeaching Trump MORE (D-Tenn.) and Al Green Alexander (Al) N. GreenThe nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment House rejects Democrat's resolution to impeach Trump Pelosi, Hoyer: Now is not the time to consider impeachment MORE (D-Texas). But 58 Democrats voted in favor of an effort to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump last month.

Democrats have a massive 17-point lead on a generic ballot going into the 2018 midterms, according to a recent survey from Quinnipiac University.

Even so, that same poll found that a majority of Americans don't want Democrats to immediately begin impeachment proceedings if they retake the House.

Just over half of Americans, 51 percent, say Democrats should not begin impeachment proceedings if they win the House, while 45 percent say the party should move to impeach Trump if they win in November, according to the poll.