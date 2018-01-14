Chelsea Manning releases first campaign ad in Senate run

Chelsea Manning has released the first campaign ad in her bid for a Maryland Senate seat.

The transgender activist and former soldier filed to run for Senate on Thursday, but confirmed the bid with a campaign ad she posted to Twitter on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We live in trying times. Times of fear, of suppression, hate,” Manning says as images of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., and protesters clashing with police are shown.

“We don’t need more or better leaders, we need someone willing to fight,” she continues.

The ad then shows images of lawmakers, including Democrats meeting with President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

“We need to stop expecting that our systems will somehow fix themselves, we need to actually take the reins of power from them,” Manning says.

“We need to challenge this at every level. We need to fix this. We don’t need them anymore, we can do better."

“You’re damn right we got this,” she says to end the ad, using her well-known hashtag #WeGotThis.

Manning also tweeted a link for campaign contributions.

Manning will run against Sen. Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinDems demand Tillerson end State hiring freeze, consult with Congress Former New Mexico gov: Trump's foreign policy is getting 'criticized by everybody' Dems put hold on McFarland nomination over contradictory testimony: report MORE (D-Md.) in the November Democratic primary.

The whistleblower was sentenced to 35 years for releasing confidential military and State Department documents, but former President Obama commuted her sentence to seven years, leading to her release in 2017.

Manning has been a visible activist for LGBTQ rights and other causes since her release. She would become the first openly transgender member of Congress if elected to the Senate.

Danica Roem became the first openly transgender state legislator with her election win in Virginia in November.