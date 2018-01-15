Poll: Oprah would outperform Warren, Harris against Trump in California

Oprah Winfrey would outperform Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court battle | Watchdog to investigate EPA chief's meeting with industry group | Ex-Volkswagen exec gets 7 years for emissions cheating Overnight Tech: Net neutrality supporters predict tough court fight | Warren backs bid to block AT&T, Time Warner merger | NC county refuses to pay ransom to hackers Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats turn on Al Franken Minnesota's largest newspaper calls on Franken to resign Democratic senator predicts Franken will resign Thursday MORE (Calif.) against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE in hypothetical match-ups in California, according to a new poll.

A KPIX-SurveyUSA poll finds Winfrey would beat Trump by 24 points, 56 to 32 percent, in California in a potential 2020 race, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Warren would beat Trump by a slightly smaller margin, 53 to 32 percent, and Harris would beat him by a 53 to 33 percent margin.

The poll was conducted among 909 California voters from Jan. 7 - 9. Its margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.

Winfrey stirred speculation about a potential 2020 presidential run after she delivered an impassioned speech about the "Me Too" movement at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men,” Winfrey said while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the ceremony in Los Angeles. “But their time is up. Their time is up!”

Trump said last week he could beat Winfrey in the race, but he doesn't think she'll make a run for the White House.

“Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah will be lots of fun,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with lawmakers about immigration. “I don’t think she’s going to run.”