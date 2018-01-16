DNC chairman: ‘The party of Lincoln is officially dead’

Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, the chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), declared in a new interview that the GOP is no longer the "party of Lincoln."

In an interview on Politico's "Off Message" podcast, Perez said that the Republican Party is now defined by its current stewards — namely insurgent figures, like President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and former GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreSeth Meyers mocks Roy Moore riding a horse to vote: ‘Two animals not allowed in the mall’ Colbert on Jones victory: 'It's a Christmas miracle!' Virginia gov on Alabama race: 'America wins. Pedophiles lose!' MORE.

“The party of Lincoln is officially dead,” Perez said. “It has become the party of Trump, [Roy] Moore, [Joe] Arpaio, [Paul] Ryan, [Mitch] McConnell.”

Arpaio, the a controversial former Arizona county sheriff, is known for his hard-line views on immigration and law enforcement. He was convicted last year of ignoring a federal court order to stop racially profiling suspects. Trump eventually pardoned him, and just last week, he mounted a Senate bid in Arizona.

Moore, similarly, was an insurgent candidate, backed by Trump, despite numerous allegations that he pursued sexual and romantic relations with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. He lost his Senate bid to Democrat Doug Jones.

Perez also ripped Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanMcConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees House Republican: 'I worry about both sides' of the aisle on DACA Overnight Health Care: 3.6M signed up for ObamaCare in first month | Ryan pledges 'entitlement reform' next year | Dems push for more money to fight opioids MORE (R-Wis.) for his response to Trump's reported comments decrying immigration from "shithole countries." The Wisconsin Republican said the alleged remarks were "unfortunate."

"It’s 'unfortunate' when it rains before a Nats game," Perez told Politico. "It’s unconscionable when somebody does something like that."

Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.) is the Senate majority leader.