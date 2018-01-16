FEATURED:

 

Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC

By Mallory Shelbourne - 01/16/18 01:09 PM EST
Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC
© Getty Images

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is unlikely to get the email list from Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, according to Sanders's former campaign manager.

“I don’t think you should expect that to happen. If people think the Sanders list is just an ATM, they’re sadly mistaken,” Jeff Weaver told Politico.

“It’s a list of millions of people who are motivated by a certain policy agenda. If they think it can be easily transferred, I think it’s a fantasy.”

ADVERTISEMENT
The news outlet reported that DNC Chairman Tom PerezThomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE has requested the list and other material as he seeks to rebuild the committee after Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE’s 2016 loss to President TrumpDonald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

Sanders had supported Perez’s opponent, Rep. Keith EllisonKeith Maurice EllisonDemocrats turn on Al Franken The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races MORE (D-Minn.), in his bid for the chairman position. Ellison, after losing to Perez, is now deputy chair of the DNC.

The chairman of Michigan’s Democratic Party, Brandon Dillon, in a comment to Politico downplayed the importance of obtaining Sanders’s email list.

“The fundamentals are what’s going to be important, not whether we have Bernie’s email list or not,” Dillon told the news outlet.

Tags Hillary Clinton Bernie Sanders Keith Ellison Donald Trump Tom Perez