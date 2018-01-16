Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is unlikely to get the email list from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSchumer: Franken should resign Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, according to Sanders's former campaign manager.

“I don’t think you should expect that to happen. If people think the Sanders list is just an ATM, they’re sadly mistaken,” Jeff Weaver told Politico.

“It’s a list of millions of people who are motivated by a certain policy agenda. If they think it can be easily transferred, I think it’s a fantasy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The news outlet reported that DNC Chairmanhas requested the list and other material as he seeks to rebuild the committee after’s 2016 loss to

Sanders had supported Perez’s opponent, Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonDemocrats turn on Al Franken The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races MORE (D-Minn.), in his bid for the chairman position. Ellison, after losing to Perez, is now deputy chair of the DNC.

The chairman of Michigan’s Democratic Party, Brandon Dillon, in a comment to Politico downplayed the importance of obtaining Sanders’s email list.

“The fundamentals are what’s going to be important, not whether we have Bernie’s email list or not,” Dillon told the news outlet.