Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in

Senate incumbents and challengers are building up their bank accounts for 2018 as the battle for the upper chamber continues to heat up.

The map favors Republicans, who are running against Democratic incumbents in 10 states that President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE won, but Democrats are emboldened by an overwhelming lead in generic ballot polling and a string of election victories in late 2017.

Campaigns don’t have to file their end-of-year fundraising reports until Jan. 31, but some figures are already beginning to trickle out.

Here’s a running list of the final quarter of 2017, which covers fundraising from October through the end of December. The Hill will update this list as the fundraising disclosures come in.

Arizona Senate (Open)

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D), who’s running to replace GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat Sasse: RNC help for Roy Moore 'doesn't make any sense' Sasse calls RNC decision to resume support for Moore 'bad' and 'sad' MORE, raised $1.6 million and has $5.1 million in her campaign account, according to Politico.

Connecticut Senate (Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyAvalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Senate passes tax overhaul, securing major GOP victory Dem senator compares GOP tax bill to unicorns, Tupac conspiracy theories MORE)

Murphy raised $1.5 million and ended the year with $7 million cash on hand.

Florida Senate (Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonOvernight Health Care: Ryan's office warns he wasn't part of ObamaCare deal | House conservatives push for mandate repeal in final tax bill | Dem wants probe into CVS-Aetna merger Ryan's office warning he wasn't part of deal on ObamaCare: source Overnight Health Care: Funding bill could provide help for children's health program | Questions for CVS-Aetna deal | Collins doubles funding ask for ObamaCare bill MORE)

Nelson raised $2.4 million and has $8 million cash on hand.

Missouri Senate (Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillDemocrats turn on Al Franken Trump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE)

McCaskill, considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats on the ballot, raised nearly $2.94 million, and has more than $9 milion in her campaign account.

Nevada Senate (Republican Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerDems look to use Moore against GOP Senate hearing shows Fed chair nominee acts the part Senate GOP votes to begin debate on tax bill MORE)

Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenScience group eyes Dem candidates in Washington, Tennessee MORE (D), who’s running to unseat Heller, raised $1.56 million in the final quarter of 2017 and has $1.8 million cash on hand.

Ohio Senate (Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Overnight Regulation: Feds push to clarify regs on bump stocks | Interior wants Trump to shrink two more monuments | Navajo Nation sues over monument rollback | FCC won't delay net neutrality vote | Senate panel approves bill easing Dodd-Frank rules MORE)

Brown raised more than $2.6 million and has $9.8 million cash on hand.

Pennsylvania Senate (Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyThe Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Dems look to use Moore against GOP MORE)

Casey raised more than $2.6 million and ended the year with more than $8.6 million cash on hand.

Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaDems look to use Moore against GOP Democrats expand House map after election victories GOP Senate hopefuls reluctant to back McConnell as leader MORE’s (R) campaign said he raised $1 million in his four months as a candidate, but did not specifically provide how much he brought in during the fourth quarter. He has $1 million cash on hand.

Tennessee Senate (Open)

Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnFormer Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Google, Facebook and Drudge: What the new titans of media mean for America Learning from the states: Feds should adopt anti-pyramid scheme law MORE (R) put away $2 million in her bid to replace retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerFormer Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report McConnell 'almost certain' GOP will pass tax reform Former New Mexico gov: Trump's foreign policy is getting 'criticized by everybody' MORE. She has $4.62 million banked away as well.

Former Rep. Stephen Fincher Stephen FincherFormer Dem Tenn. gov to launch Senate bid: report Former Tennessee rep enters race for Corker's Senate seat Tennessee Gov. Haslam won't run for Senate MORE (R) raised $1.45 million for his primary bid against Blackburn, ending the year with $3.7 million on hand.

Virginia Senate (Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy Michael KaineDemocrats turn on Al Franken Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Senate panel moves forward with bill to roll back Dodd-Frank MORE)

Kaine raised $1.5 million and has $9.2 million cash on hand.

West Virginia Senate (Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump rips Dems a day ahead of key White House meeting Senate panel moves forward with bill to roll back Dodd-Frank Wealthy outsiders threaten to shake up GOP Senate primaries MORE)

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R), who’s running in a crowded GOP primary, raised more than $737,000 and has more than $1.1 million cash on hand.

Wisconsin Senate (Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinDemocrats turn on Al Franken The Hill's 12:30 Report Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign MORE)

Baldwin raised more than $2.8 million and ended the year with $7 million in the bank.

State Sen. Leah Vukmir (R) raised more than $400,000. Her campaign didn’t provide her cash on hand total.

Republican Kevin Nicholson, a Marine veteran and businessman, raised $800,000 for his Senate bid and has about $500,000 in cash on hand.