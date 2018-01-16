Nevada Dems unveil 2018 campaign mascot: 'Mitch McTurtle'

Nevada Democrats on Tuesday unveiled their 2018 campaign mascot: a turtle holding a bag of money, meant to mock Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.).

Dems plan to use the turtle mascot at campaign events to tie local Republican candidates to the Senate Republican leader.

State party chairman William McCurdy unveiled the costume at a campaign event Tuesday afternoon.

Nevada Democratic Party Chmn. William McCurdy introduces the party’s new 2018 mascot, Mitch McTurtle, a stand-in for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/iH0QQh7wOp — Steve Sebelius (@SteveSebelius) January 16, 2018

The mascot was apparently well received by local Democratic activists, some of whom tweeted their own pictures with "Mitch McTurtle."

ADVERTISEMENT

".@Mitch_McTurtle welcome @ClarkDems look forward to campaigning with you to elect a Democratic US Senator who isn’t beholden to money bags Mitch and who will work and fight for Nevadans," tweeted one local activist who was present for the announcement.

.@Mitch_McTurtle welcome @ClarkDems look forward to campaigning with you to elect a Democratic US Senator who isn’t beholden to money bags Mitch and who will work and fight for Nevadans pic.twitter.com/vQIhcepZ1x — Donna4Dems (@Donna_West) January 16, 2018

An August 2017 poll found that McConnell had the lowest favorability of any elected official with a national profile.

Nevada is host to many high-profile 2018 campaign fights.

Democrats are seeking to oust Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerDems look to use Moore against GOP Senate hearing shows Fed chair nominee acts the part Senate GOP votes to begin debate on tax bill MORE (R-Nev.), who is already facing a primary challenge from the right from perennial Nevada candidate and businessman Danny Tarkanian, 56.

Heller, 57, is considered one of the most vulnerable Republicans in what is shaping up to be a bruising midterm for the GOP. Nevada swung blue in 2016 and was won by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE by 2.4 percentage points.

In August, a Public Policy Polling survey found that Heller's support in the state has cratered since President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE took office last January, with Heller's approval rating falling as low as 22 percent.