Poll: Oprah outperforms Warren, Gillibrand among Dems

Oprah Winfrey leads Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Trump is a 'racist bully' Poll: Oprah would outperform Warren, Harris against Trump in California Democrats continue to dismiss positive impacts of tax reform MORE (Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Listen: EMILY’s List upbeat about Dem House in '19 Desperate Democrats shouldn't settle for Oprah MORE (N.Y.) in hypothetical primary match-ups, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult survey.

The media mogul holds a 4-point lead over Warren among Democratic voters, with 39 percent choosing Winfrey and 35 percent favoring the Massachusetts Democrat in the poll.

In a head-to-head match-up against Gillibrand, Winfrey's lead grows to 21 points, 44 to 23 percent, pollsters found.

But other potential Democratic presidential candidates still hold a lead over Winfrey, particularly former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration Trump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Biden marks MLK Day: Americans are 'living through a battle for the soul of this nation' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC Adult film star: Trump and Stormy Daniels invited me to 'hang out' MORE (I-Vt.).

Winfrey trails Biden by 23 points, 54 to 31 percent, in a hypothetical primary match-up, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll. And in a match-up against Sanders, Winfrey trailed by 9 points, 46 to 37 percent.

Winfrey leads President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE by 2 percentage points, 40 percent to 38 percent, among all voters in a head-to-head match-up.

The poll surveyed 1,993 registered voters between Jan. 11-16. Its margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Speculation about the media mogul potentially mounting a presidential bid in 2020 swirled last week after she gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes.

That speech addressed sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and elsewhere, but also took on broader themes. It was capped off by the line, "a new day is on the horizon," stirring speculation about a possible campaign slogan.