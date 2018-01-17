Wisconsin Dem governor candidate calls for pardoning marijuana offenders

A top Democratic candidate in Wisconsin's gubernatorial race says he would pardon all low-level marijuana offenders if elected.

Matt Flynn, the former chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party, said at a candidates’ forum Wednesday he would pardon offenders with nonviolent convictions who were not involved in dealing drugs, according to Madison's Fox6Now.

Flynn said he does not know how many offenders such a policy would affect. He has repeatedly called for Wisconsin to legalize marijuana.

Flynn is one of a number of Democrats seeking to run this fall against Republican Gov. Scott Walker, a two-term governor. Walker has not pardoned anyone since he took office in 2011, according to Fox 6.

Flynn leads all Dems in the race in cash on hand with $305,000, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. He has reportedly raised $351,000.

Walker raised $3.7 million in the second half of 2017 and had $4.2 million in cash, the Journal Sentinel reported.