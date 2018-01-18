FBI looking into whether Russian banker gave money to NRA to support Trump: report

The FBI is reportedly looking into whether a top Russian banker illegally gave money to the National Rifle Association (NRA) in an effort to help President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE during the 2016 presidential race.

Two sources familiar with the matter told McClatchy that FBI counterintelligence investigators are looking into Alexander Torshin, the deputy governor of Russia’s central bank.

According to the news service, it is not clear how long FBI investigators have been looking into the activities of Torshin, who is known for his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the NRA.

The NRA spent $30 million during the 2016 presidential race to support Trump, and Trump was a frequent advocate for the Second Amendment.

The report comes as special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE continues his investigation into Russian election interference and potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Trump has repeatedly denied collusion and referred to the Russia prove as a "witch hunt."

It was reported this week that former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon was subpoenaed by Mueller and is set to fully cooperate with his investigation.

Another report earlier this week also said White House communications director Hope Hicks Hope Charlotte HicksThe Hill's 12:30 Report Trump’s first year in office was the year of the woman Hope Hicks to meet with House Intel in Russia probe: report MORE is expected to speak with the House Intelligence Committee in the panel’s probe into Russian election interference.