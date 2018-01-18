Obama planning to campaign and fundraise for Dems in 2018: report

Former President Obama will begin campaigning for fellow Democrats ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, after remaining relatively silent since leaving office last year.

According to Politico, Obama is set to begin endorsing down-ballot candidates, making fundraiser appearances and campaigning for Democrats. He's reportedly already discussing plans with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE and Eric Holder Eric Himpton HolderFlake's anti-Trump speech will make a lot of noise, but not much sense Former Fox News correspondent James Rosen left amid harassment allegations: report Issa retiring from Congress MORE, his former attorney general.

"He’s going to be out there for candidates, he’ll be out there helping us in meaningful ways, not just in fundraising,” Perez told Politico.

"The guy was a state senator in ’04 and he was president of the United States four years later," he said. "He knows something about winning elections and building a brand."

Obama, Politico reported, is also expected to activate his campaign alumni association — a 15,000-person campaign and advocacy network.

Those appearances aren't expected to begin until the fall, according to Politico. When they do, Obama is expected to take direction from the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, the former president's redistricting initiative, regarding endorsements and appearances.

Since leaving the White House, Obama has tried to keep a relatively low profile in an effort to avoid being perceived as the leader of his party's opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE.