Poll: Biden holds double-digit lead over field of 2020 Dem presidential contenders

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration Trump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Biden marks MLK Day: Americans are 'living through a battle for the soul of this nation' MORE has a double-digit lead over the next closest contender in a new poll of potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.



According to the latest data from Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, provided exclusively to The Hill, Biden has 27 percent among Democrats.



The next closest candidate is Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC Adult film star: Trump and Stormy Daniels invited me to 'hang out' MORE (I-Vt.), at 16 percent, followed by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIntel Dem decries White House 'gag order' after Bannon testimony 'Total free-for-all' as Bannon clashes with Intel members Mellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) MORE and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, each at 13 percent.



Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Trump is a 'racist bully' Poll: Oprah would outperform Warren, Harris against Trump in California Democrats continue to dismiss positive impacts of tax reform MORE (D-Mass.) is the only other candidate to pull double-digit support, at 10 percent. Rounding out the field are Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor Booker to Nielsen: 'Your silence and your amnesia is complicity' Homeland Security secretary grilled over Trump comments MORE (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDHS chief takes heat over Trump furor NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Democrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration MORE (D-Calif.), with 4 percent support each. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) gets 2 percent support and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Listen: EMILY’s List upbeat about Dem House in '19 Desperate Democrats shouldn't settle for Oprah MORE (D) is at 1 percent.



“Biden is now emerging as a very early front-runner — he beats handily even the celebrity candidates that have been floated,” said Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll co-director Mark Penn.

“The results show the broad constituency of the party favoring someone who has an appeal to the Working Class voters that Trump captured,” Penn said. “While early leads mean little, the results show Biden is well positioned this time for a run. The rest right now have fairly limited national constituencies for president but have a lot of time yet to build up their images.”Biden has said that he planned on running in 2016 until his son, Beau Biden, was diagnosed with brain cancer and passed away. In a December interview with The View, Biden, 75, did not rule out a 2020 run.“If I were offered the nomination by the Lord Almighty right now, today, I would say no because we're not ready, the family's not ready to do this,” Biden said. “If, in a year from now, if we're ready, and nobody has moved in that I think can do it, then I may very well do it.”Democrats are expecting a large field of candidates eager to take on, whose approval rating is historically low for a first-term president.Earlier this month, Winfrey ignited a frenzy of speculation over a potential run after a well-received speech at the Golden Globes.At 89 percent, Winfrey has near-universal name recognition. She is viewed favorably by 57 percent of voters, with only 32 percent having a negative view of her. Winfrey is viewed positively by 77 percent of Democrats, 56 percent of independents and 35 percent of Republicans — the best showing among Republicans for any Democratic candidate.Sanders is similarly well-known and remains one of the most popular elected officials in the country at 53 favorable and 36 unfavorable.Clinton’s favorability rating has not recovered in her time away from the spotlight. She is at 38 percent favorable and 57 unfavorable.The rest of the field of candidates is not as well known. Only 70 percent recognize Warren’s name. The Massachusetts senator sits at 34 percent favorable and 35 unfavorable.The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll online survey of 1,192 registered voters was conducted from Jan. 13 to Jan. 16 The partisan breakdown is 37 percent Democrat, 31 percent Republican, 29 percent independent and 4 percent other.The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard/Harris Poll throughout 2017. Full poll results will be posted online later this week.The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.