Dem releases first special election TV ad ahead of Trump visit

The Democratic nominee running in Pennsylvania’s upcoming special election launched his first TV ad on Thursday, pitching himself as someone who will work across the aisle and supports new leadership in Congress.

Democrat Conor Lamb’s first ad comes hours before President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE travels to the Pittsburgh-area district to boost Lamb's Republican opponent, state Rep. Rick Saccone. Trump preempted the event with a tweet Thursday morning, endorsing Saccone in the March 13 special election.

The 30-second TV ad plays up Lamb’s career as a Marine veteran who “still loves to shoot” and his time as a federal prosecutor. The spot also highlights Lamb's call for new leaders for both parties in the House.

Lamb has already said that, if elected, he won’t support House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDemocrats search for 51st net neutrality vote Hoyer suggests Dems won't support spending bill without DACA fix Trump’s first year in office was the year of the woman MORE (D-Calif.) as leader.

“The only candidate who’s said the Democrats and Republicans need new leaders in Congress. He’s fed up with gridlock,” the ad’s narrator says. “Conor Lamb will work with anyone to get the job done.”

Lamb has an uphill battle to the seat, running in a solid GOP district that went nearly 20 points for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

But the race to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyExpect a tight race in special election, but PA-18 remains solidly Republican Let's take step to improve the science of treating serious mental illness GOP groups mobilize in Pennsylvania ahead of special election MORE has captivated national political observers as Republicans look to avoid another special election upset by Democrats.

Republicans have been making an early investment to boost Sacconne. In addition to Trump’s Thursday visit, Vice President Pence is planning to visit the district and major Republican groups have been pumping money into the district with field offices and ad buys.

So far, national Democrats have mostly remained on the sidelines, as some major groups still mull getting involved in the race.