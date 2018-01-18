Poll: Dems lead GOP by 11 points on generic 2018 House ballot

Democrats lead Republicans by 11 points in generic ballot polling for the House ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, according to a new poll.

A Quinnipiac University poll finds 50 percent of American voters say they would want to see the Democratic Party take control of the House.

That's compared to 39 percent that say they would rather see the Republican Party in control.

A majority of American voters, 52 percent, also want to see the Democratic Party win control of the Senate, according to the poll, while 40 percent would rather see the Republican Party retain control of the Senate.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 12-16 among 1,212 voters, and has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Democrats are feeling increasingly confident about their chances of winning back the House and Senate in the 2018 midterms.

After a surprising victory in Alabama's Senate election last year, the party feels like it has momentum.

A series of Republicans over the past few months have also announced their plans to retire from Congress.