Pence set to launch campaign push for 2018 Republicans: report

Vice President Pence is slated to begin a cross-country campaign tour next month for Republicans fighting to hold on to their seats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Politico reported Friday that Pence is expected to take more than a dozen trips to campaign for Republican lawmakers, mostly in the House, beginning Feb. 2 and going through April.

The plan came after President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE huddled with Republican lawmakers at Camp David earlier this month. During that retreat, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyMcCarthy: ‘No deadline on DACA’ Hoyer suggests Dems won't support spending bill without DACA fix The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (R-Calif.) asked the administration for help ahead of the midterm elections.

Pence's first stop next month will be in Pennsylvania, where he is expected to campaign for Republican Rick Saccone, who is running in a special election there.

He will also headline a number of fundraisers for the National Republican Congressional Committee in the coming months and will host events for the group in Dallas and Naples, Fla., in February, according to Politico.

Pence's campaign schedule is expected to ramp up even more as the elections draw closer.

Many Republicans, mostly in the House, are scrambling to keep their seats in 2018, as Democrats work to seize on Trump's low approval ratings to take back a majority.

Just this week, Trump traveled to Pennsylvania for an event boosting Saccone. He is expected to return to the state before the March 13 special election, according to Politico.