Author Vance won't run for Senate in Ohio

Bestselling author J.D. Vance will not run in the Ohio Republican Senate primary despite encouragement from high-profile Republicans in past weeks.

Vance tweeted his decision on Friday, citing his family and his nonprofit work as key reasons why he skipped a bid.

"I am truly honored by everyone who encouraged me to run for senate this year," he said.

Thanks to everyone who encouraged me to run, but it’s just not a good time. A bit more color below. pic.twitter.com/5c1YYkPFcB — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 19, 2018

He went on to note how he initially ruled out a bid in August because "the timing was awful for my young family," adding that not enough had changed since then to change his mind.

"My nonprofit organization is on the verge of bringing an addiction specialist into Ohio to help fill some significant treatment gaps, and I've still got a family that needs more of my time than a political campaign would permit," he said.

"I'd rather focus on these things. So count me out of politics for now."

The decision came as Republicans race to reshape the Ohio field after GOP primary front-runner, state Treasurer Josh Mandel, ended his campaign earlier this month, citing his wife's illness. That briefly left businessman Mike Gibbons as the only candidate in the primary.

But Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciGOP may increase IRS’s budget GOP Rep. Jim Renacci announces Ohio Senate bid Ohio Republican rep to run for Senate: report MORE (R-Ohio) quickly moved from the gubernatorial primary to the Senate primary. And some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants NSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Overnight Finance: Lawmakers see shutdown odds rising | Trump calls for looser rules for bank loans | Consumer bureau moves to revise payday lending rule | Trump warns China on trade deficit MORE (R-Ky.), spoke to Vance, the author of the bestseller "Hillbilly Elegy," about a potential bid, according to multiple reports.

Some have used Vance’s book about his life growing up in the Rust Belt as a means to understand the rise of President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE and the struggles facing the white working class.

Now Gibbons and Renacci are the top two candidates in the race to square off against Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Commerce sends Trump long-awaited steel report GOP Rep. Jim Renacci announces Ohio Senate bid MORE (D) in the November general election. Republicans are bullish about their chances in the state after a strong 2016 cycle there, but Brown has served in elected office in Ohio for decades and has an overwhelming fundraising advantage.