Poll: Dems hold 11 point edge in generic 2018 House ballot

House Democrats hold an 11-point edge over Republicans on a generic ballot for the 2018 midterm elections, according to a poll released Friday.

The Los Angeles Times/USC Dornsife poll found that 51 percent of Americans polled would vote for a generic Democratic candidate and 40 percent for a Republican in their local congressional district if the election were today.

Nine percent told pollsters they would vote for another party.

"These numbers show Republicans are in real trouble," USC Dornsife College poll director Bob Shrum said in a press release. "If the elections were held now, Democrats would very likely capture the House. And if Trump's favorability ratings don't improve, history shows that's what we can expect to happen in November."

In the poll, Trump's favorability ratings have dropped among his own voters, from 83 percent last April to 74 percent today.

Overall, the president's job approval rating now sits at 32 percent, down from 40 percent in the April 2017 LA Times/USC Dornsife poll.

The president faces growing opposition from within his own party, and 25 percent of Republican voters told the poll they would support a candidate other than Trump for the 2020 GOP primary.

The respondents also largely supports the investigations into Trump's campaign. Nearly six in ten say Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is "a serious matter that should be investigated," compared to 41 percent who called it "mainly an effort to discredit Donald Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE's presidency."

The poll surveyed 3,862 adults between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15, and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.