DNC targets GOP senators over shutdown in digital ad

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday said it launched a digital advertisement effort against five Senate Republicans it argues caused the government shutdown.

The campaign targets GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSessions torched by lawmakers for marijuana move Calif. Republican attacks Sessions over marijuana policy Trump's executive order on minerals will boost national defense MORE (Alaska), Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerDemocrats search for 51st net neutrality vote Nevada Dems unveil 2018 campaign mascot: 'Mitch McTurtle' Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in MORE (Nev.), Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWith religious liberty memo, Trump made America free to be faithful again Interstate compacts aren't the right way to fix occupational licensing laws Texas Dem: ‘I don’t know what to believe’ about what Trump wants for wall MORE (Texas), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsDemocrats search for 51st net neutrality vote Overnight Tech: States sue FCC over net neutrality repeal | Senate Dems reach 50 votes on measure to override repeal | Dems press Apple on phone slowdowns, kids' health | New Android malware found Overnight Regulation: Dems claim 50 votes in Senate to block net neutrality repeal | Consumer bureau takes first step to revising payday lending rule | Trump wants to loosen rules on bank loans | Pentagon, FDA to speed up military drug approvals MORE (Maine) and Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Congress should take the lead on reworking a successful Iran deal North Korea tensions ease ahead of Winter Olympics MORE (Tenn.). Both Heller and Cruz are up for reelection.

“Republicans failed to take care of veterans, provide children with long-term access to health care, fight the opioid crisis and protect Dreamers,” Sabrina Singh, the committee’s deputy communications director, said in a statement.

“The DNC will be launching a new digital ad campaign to hold Senate Republicans accountable for their failure of leadership and the DNC is urging voters across the country to call on their Senators and demand that they do their jobs.”

While Corker is retiring when his current term ends, and Murkowski and Collins are not up for reelection for several years, both Heller and Cruz are facing the DNC attack as they prepare to run for reelection.

Heller’s home state of Nevada went for Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIntel Dem decries White House 'gag order' after Bannon testimony 'Total free-for-all' as Bannon clashes with Intel members Mellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) MORE in the 2016 election by 2 points, while President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE won Texas by 9 points.

Both parties argue the other is responsible for the government shutdown, which began at midnight when the Senate failed to pass a short-term funding bill.

The Republican National Committee has invoked the hashtag #SchumerShutdown, placing the blame on Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration White House: Trump remarks didn't derail shutdown talks Schumer defends Durbin after GOP senator questions account of Trump meeting MORE (D-N.Y.). Democrats, meanwhile, charge that Trump is responsible for the government closure.

Lawmakers have spent weeks negotiations on a spending bill, to no avail, with immigration and health-care funding at the center of the talks.