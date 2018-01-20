NRSC targets red-state Dems over shutdown

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Saturday announced a Facebook ad campaign going after red-state Democrats over the government shutdown.

The auto-play ads will be geo-targeted on Facebook to the home states of the 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection this year in states carried by President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE in 2016. The ads will run for the duration of the government shutdown.

“Senate Democrats shut down the government for purely political reasons, but their partisan games will have real consequences for our troops, children and senior citizens,” NRSC communications director Katie Martin said in a statement.

“The Schumer Shutdown threatens health insurance for 8.9 million children and cuts off funding for critical national security and domestic programs, and voters will hold red state Democrats accountable in November.”

The ads are targeting Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinMcConnell to Dems: Don't hold government 'hostage' over DACA Lawmakers see shutdown’s odds rising Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in MORE (W.Va.), Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampPawlenty opts out of Senate run in Minnesota GOP's Cramer won't run for ND Senate seat GOP Rep. Cramer 'trending' toward ND Senate run MORE (N.D.), Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Listen: EMILY’s List upbeat about Dem House in '19 Bolton to spend M boosting Wisconsin Senate candidate MORE (Wis.), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterEMILY’s List president: Franken did 'right thing for Minnesota' Reforming veterans health care for all generations of veterans Trump and Republicans deliver gift that keeps on giving for Americans MORE (Mont.), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseySenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Senate Finance Dems want more transparency on trade from Trump Trump's 's---hole' remark sparks bipartisan backlash MORE Jr. (Pa.), Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSenate Finance Dems want more transparency on trade from Trump Prominent Michigan Republican drops out of Senate primary GOP chairman shoots down Democrat effort to delay tax work until Jones is seated MORE (Mich.), Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillNSA spying program overcomes key Senate hurdle Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in Dems search for winning playbook MORE (Mo.), Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyDems search for winning playbook GOP anxious with Trump on trade Blue wave of 2018 stops in Indiana and Missouri MORE (Ind.), Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Week ahead: Tech giants to testify on extremist content Puerto Rico's children need recovery funds MORE (Fla.) and Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Commerce sends Trump long-awaited steel report GOP Rep. Jim Renacci announces Ohio Senate bid MORE (Ohio).

Four of those Democrats — Manchin, Heitkamp, McCaskill and Donnelly — joined with most Republicans in voting for a House-passed stopgap funding measure late Friday to keep the government open. However, the measure fell short of the 60 votes necessary to succeed.

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday announced its own ad campaign targeting five Republican senators — two of whom are up for reelection this year — who the committee argues caused the government shutdown. Those ads will also run for the duration of the shutdown.

Both Republicans and Democrats argue the other party is responsible for the government funding lapse, which began at midnight when the Senate failed to pass a short-term spending bill.

The Republican National Committee has employed the hashtag #SchumerShutdown to blame Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration White House: Trump remarks didn't derail shutdown talks Schumer defends Durbin after GOP senator questions account of Trump meeting MORE (D-N.Y.) and Democrats for the closure. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party says Trump is responsible.

Lawmakers have spent weeks taking part in discussions to reach an agreement over a funding bill. Immigration and health care have been sticking points in the talks, which have yet to yield a solution to the government closure.