RNC launches effort against red-state Dems over shutdown

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is targeting five red-state Democratic senators up for reelection in 2018 over the government shutdown.

The effort targets Sens. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Week ahead: Tech giants to testify on extremist content Puerto Rico's children need recovery funds MORE (D-Fla.), Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowSenate Finance Dems want more transparency on trade from Trump Prominent Michigan Republican drops out of Senate primary GOP chairman shoots down Democrat effort to delay tax work until Jones is seated MORE (D-Mich.), Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Commerce sends Trump long-awaited steel report GOP Rep. Jim Renacci announces Ohio Senate bid MORE (D-Ohio), Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseySenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Senate Finance Dems want more transparency on trade from Trump Trump's 's---hole' remark sparks bipartisan backlash MORE (D-Pa.) and Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Listen: EMILY’s List upbeat about Dem House in '19 Bolton to spend M boosting Wisconsin Senate candidate MORE (D-Wis.), who all represent states President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE carried in the 2016 election. All five joined most other Senate Democrats and a few Republicans in voting against a House bill on Friday that would have funded the government for another month.

The RNC's six-figure buy included calls to 2.6 million voters in those five battleground states about the government shutdown as well as a digital component with paid targeted Facebook posts.

“It is infuriating, it is petty, and YOU deserve better from your elected official,” a robocall to people in all five states says. “Demand that your Senator do their job — vote to fund the government, support our military, and provide health care for millions of American children.”

The government shut down early Saturday morning. The Senate is poised to vote at noon on a procedural motion that could lead to an end to the shutdown, though it is unclear if the measure will win the 60 votes needed for success.

"Millions of Americans have watched Democrats resist and obstruct President Trump at every move and they are watching Democrats put politics above people by voting for this shutdown,” RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said in a statement. “For the Democrats who choose once again to jeopardize government funding, November is going to be a wake-up call."

Democrats and Republicans are playing a furious blame game over the shutdown.

Over the weekend, the Democratic National Committee launched a digital ad against five Senate Republicans, accusing them of causing the shutdown. Of the five, two of them are up for reelection in 2018: Sens. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWith religious liberty memo, Trump made America free to be faithful again Interstate compacts aren't the right way to fix occupational licensing laws Texas Dem: ‘I don’t know what to believe’ about what Trump wants for wall MORE (R-Texas) and Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerDemocrats search for 51st net neutrality vote Nevada Dems unveil 2018 campaign mascot: 'Mitch McTurtle' Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in MORE (R-Nev.), who is considered the most vulnerable GOP senator up for reelection.

Meanwhile, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the Senate GOP campaign arm, launched a Facebook ad campaign targeting the 10 Senate Democrats up for reelection in states Trump won in 2016.

That attack covers a few Democrats who backed the House bill to keep the government open.