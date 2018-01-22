House Dem campaign arm beats GOP rival in campaign fundraising

House Democrats' campaign arm revealed Monday that it closed 2017 with a strong fundraising showing, breaking its off-year annual fundraising record by raising $105.5 million in 2017 ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) fundraising haul comes after the group closed the year by raising about $9.5 million in December. The DCCC has almost $39 million in its bank account to spend on the 2018 midterms, according to information released by the party committee on Monday .

The nine-figure haul represents a $37 million fundraising increase from 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT “I’m proud that grassroots donations continue to fuel our record breaking fundraising,” Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), chairman of the DCCC, said in a statement.

“Despite full Republican control of Washington, we have far outraised our competition, which has already allowed us to invest in campaigns across the largest battlefield in a decade.”