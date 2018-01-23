Poll: Biden, Sanders, Oprah all lead Trump big in 2020 match-ups

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE trails a trio of potential Democratic candidates in a poll of possible 2020 election match-ups published Tuesday by CNN.

The survey from CNN and research firm SSRS finds that Trump trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDemocrats will need to explain if they shut government down over illegal immigration Trump thinks he could easily beat Sanders in 2020 match-up: report Biden marks MLK Day: Americans are 'living through a battle for the soul of this nation' MORE, 57 percent to 40 percent, as well as Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersMellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) Former Sanders campaign manager: Don't expect email list to be shared with DNC Adult film star: Trump and Stormy Daniels invited me to 'hang out' MORE (I-Vt.), 55 percent to 42 percent.

The president also lags behind TV personality Oprah Winfrey in the poll by 9 points, 51 percent to 42 percent.

Biden, 75, and Sanders, 76, have yet to rule out 2020 bids, while media personalities have speculated about Winfrey's potential political future for weeks.

CNN reported earlier in January that Winfrey, 63, was "actively thinking" about a White House bid.

Key among the demographic warning signs for Trump in the poll is the performance of female voters, particularly white women, who voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIntel Dem decries White House 'gag order' after Bannon testimony 'Total free-for-all' as Bannon clashes with Intel members Mellman: On Political Authenticity (Part 2) MORE by a 9-point margin in 2016.

According to the poll, Winfrey would win this category over the president by 14 points, while Sanders would best him by 17 points and Biden would win by 23 points.

Trump speculated earlier in January that he could defeat Winfrey in 2020 if she ran, following her viral speech at the Golden Globes in support of the "Time's Up" movement.

"Yeah, I'll beat Oprah ... I like Oprah. I don't think she's going to run," Trump was quoted as saying.

Of the three potential candidates, Winfrey has the highest favorability rating, at 64 percent. Biden follows her with 58 percent approval, all but tied by Sanders's 57 percent.

The CNN/SSRS poll was conducted by phone Jan. 14-18 among 918 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.