EMILY's List president: Some day, women will be running in every election

EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock said in a new interview that she thinks the political action committee, which encourages women to run for office, will one day not be needed because women will be launching campaigns in every election.

“Someday, EMILY’s List will not be needed," Schriock told Politico's "Women Rule" podcast.

"There will be women running in every election out there,” she continued.

“This isn’t just the candidates for 2018, this is the next decade of leadership in this country."

EMILY's List says 26,000 women have shown interest in launching their own campaigns for office or helping other women run.

Schriock said last year's Women's March helped drive interest among women.

Women and critics of the Trump administration came out in droves across the country the day after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE's inauguration last year for the demonstration.

The Women's March held its second nationwide march last weekend, which encouraged women to get involved in politics.

Movements such as "Me Too" have also helped organize women in 2017 and 2018, she added.