Former Dem congressman jumps into race for Kihuen seat

“In one year they’ve voted to take health care away from millions of Americans, passed a tax scheme that only benefits billionaires and big corporations and they literally are stripping away at our basic freedoms — our civil and our human rights. So enough’s enough.”

Horsford was elected to Congress in 2012 to represent was then a newly created district. Horsford lost the seat in 2014 to Republican Cresent Hardy, who went on to hold the seat for one term before losing to Kihuen by 4 points in 2016.

Hardy filed paperwork last week to run for his old seat, which potentially sets up a rematch between Hardy and Horsford in 2018.

Horsford is currently the only Republican in the race after Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony (R) recently dropped out.

But it’s not guaranteed that Horsford will clinch the Democratic nomination, with several others already in the race and the mayor of North Las Vegas mulling a bid.

Kihuen's seat, which has been trending more Democratic, is considered a top priority for both parties. Hillary Clinton won the district by 5 points in the 2016 election.