Vulnerable GOP incumbent returns Meehan donations

© Greg Nash
Rep. Mike CoffmanMichael (Mike) Howard CoffmanGOP lawmaker proposes bill to grant residency for Salvadoran immigrants Gold Star father attacked by Trump steps up role in Dem primaries Sessions torched by lawmakers for marijuana move MORE (R-Colo) has donated $10,000 in campaign donations from a GOP lawmaker accused of sexual harassment as Democrats look to use the allegations as a political cudgel.
Jason Crow, the top candidate in the Democratic primary to win the right to face off against Coffman in November, had called on Coffman to return donations from Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.) in light of revelations that he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment complaint from a former female staffer.
Coffman's campaign manager Tyler Sandberg told Colorado Politics, a statewide newsletter and website, that the campaign had already donated the money to a Denver-based charity that helps empower young women through mentorships and other programs.
The Colorado Republican is one of the 23 GOP lawmakers representing districts Democratic presidential nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE won in 2016. His district is regularly targeted by Democrats.
ADVERTISEMENT
The decision by Coffman and criticism from Crow underscores the complicated effects of Meehan's decision, for now, to remain in office.
Reports revealed earlier this week that Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment complaint with a former staffer decades younger than Meehan.
Meehan has denied that any harassment occurred, but said that he and the unnamed former aide are "soul mates" and admitted that he had lashed out at her when he found out she had a serious partner.
With Meehan refusing to resign or retire at this juncture, Democrats have called on Republicans who received campaign donations from him to return the money. Democrats have also criticized Republican leadership for not calling for Meehan's swift resignation.
Other Democrats whose Republican rivals have received donations from Meehan have made similar calls.
Gareth Rhodes, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) who is running in a primary in Rep. John FasoJohn James FasoBlue-state Republicans push tax law changes GOP racing to tax votes Welfare reform moving to center of Republican agenda MORE's (R-N.Y.) district, has called on Faso to return or donate the $3,000 he's received from Meehan over his political career.
And the Virginia Democratic Party has called on Rep. Barbara ComstockBarbara Jean ComstockLawmakers unveil landmark overhaul of sexual harassment policies This week: Time running out for Congress to avoid shutdown Republicans seek to distance themselves from Trump remarks MORE (R-Va.) to return donations from Meehan in posts on its Facebook page.
Representatives from the Faso and Comstock campaigns have not returned requests for comment.
The criticism is part of a long history of targeting candidates who have taken money from people subsequently discovered to be part of a scandal. Republicans aggressively called on Democrats to return money from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein amid widespread accusations of sexual assault, as well as from then-Sen. Franken (D-Minn.) as photos and accounts emerged accusing him of groping women without their consent.
Tags Barbara Comstock Hillary Clinton Mike Coffman John Faso campaign contributions donations Sexual harassment sexual mosconduct Meehan lawmakers Colorado