Vulnerable GOP incumbent returns Meehan donations

Rep. Mike Coffman Michael (Mike) Howard CoffmanGOP lawmaker proposes bill to grant residency for Salvadoran immigrants Gold Star father attacked by Trump steps up role in Dem primaries Sessions torched by lawmakers for marijuana move MORE (R-Colo) has donated $10,000 in campaign donations from a GOP lawmaker accused of sexual harassment as Democrats look to use the allegations as a political cudgel.

Jason Crow, the top candidate in the Democratic primary to win the right to face off against Coffman in November, had called on Coffman to return donations from Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.) in light of revelations that he used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment complaint from a former female staffer.

Coffman's campaign manager Tyler Sandberg told Colorado Politics , a statewide newsletter and website, that the campaign had already donated the money to a Denver-based charity that helps empower young women through mentorships and other programs.

The decision by Coffman and criticism from Crow underscores the complicated effects of Meehan's decision, for now, to remain in office.

Reports revealed earlier this week that Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment complaint with a former staffer decades younger than Meehan.