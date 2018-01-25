House Dem campaign arm makes ad buy in PA special election

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is wading into Pennsylvania's closely watched special House election, putting ad money behind a Democratic candidate facing hefty Republican ad spending in the district.

A Democratic source confirmed to The Hill that DCCC, the campaign arm for House Democrats, will spend $69,000 on the initial buy. The ad run will start next week and continue for two weeks, to aid Democrat Conor Lamb in his bid against state Rep. Rick Saccone (R-Pa.).

Lamb began running ads in the district last week, booking about $100,000 in television time.

The new buy comes as Republicans continue to pepper the state with investments in the hopes of avoiding a potential Democratic upset in the deep-red district.

Republicans are hopeful that the early infusion of resources will help shore up their position in a district Trump won by almost 20 points in 2016. But Democrats are hopeful that union voters and Trump's low approval rating will help propel Lamb to a surprise win.