Rep. Meehan will not seek reelection after sexual harassment backlash

Rep. Pat Meehan Patrick (Pat) Leo MeehanGOP rep told aide they were 'soul mates,' but denies harassment claim The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on tax-reform bill GOP leaders have few sure votes on debt ceiling MORE (R-Pa.) announced Thursday that he will not seek re-election in 2018, following immense public backlash over reports of a sexual harassment complaint filed against him by a former female staffer, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“After consultation with my wife Carolyn and with my three sons, and after prayerful reflection, I write to inform you that I will not seek re-election to the United States Congress for the 7th Congressional District in 2018,” Meehan wrote in a letter to his campaign chairman, obtained by the Inquirer. “Today I communicated the same to the office of Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanHouse Dems furious with Senate leaders Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs GOP rep told aide they were 'soul mates,' but denies harassment claim MORE.”

“Unfortunately, recent events concerning my office and the settlement of certain harassment allegations have become a major distraction,” he wrote. “I need to own it because it is my own conduct that fueled the matter.”

ADVERTISEMENT Reports revealed earlier this week that Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a sexual harassment complaint with a former staffer decades his junior.

Meehan has denied that any harassment occurred, but said that he and the unnamed former aide are "soul mates" and admitted that he had lashed out at her when he found out she had a serious partner. The House Ethics Committee on Monday opened an investigation into the claims and removed Meehan from his post on the panel. If found guilty by the Ethics Committee, Meehan said he would repay the taxpayer funds.

The Republican already faced steep obstacles to win reelection in his home district, where Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE won in 2016.

NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversGOP angst over midterms grows Issa retiring from Congress House Foreign Affairs chairman to retire MORE (Ohio) called Meehan's announcement disappointing.

While I’m disappointed by the circumstances leading to Congressman Meehan’s retirement, I thank him for his dedication to his district. We must always hold ourselves to the highest possible standard – especially while serving in Congress," Stivers said.



"I am confident that the voters of Pennsylvania's 7th District will elect a strong conservative who will represent their values."

Updated 9:16 p.m.