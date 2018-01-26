Clinton protected campaign staffer accused of sexual harassment: report

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE protected a top staffer accused of sexual harassment during her 2008 presidential campaign, The New York Times reported Friday.

Clinton's then-senior faith adviser, Burns Strider, was accused in 2008 of sexually harassing a young female staffer, according to the Times. Instead of firing Strider, as Clinton's campaign manager recommended, the campaign kept him on, docked him several weeks of pay and ordered him to undergo counseling.

The young woman who accused him was moved to a new job.

Strider was accused by a woman who shared an office with him of rubbing her shoulders without permission, kissing her on the forehead and sending her a number of sexually suggestive emails. The woman shared the complaint with Patti Solis Doyle, Clinton's then-campaign manager, who brought it to the candidate's attention.

But Clinton personally requested that Strider remain on staff. The young woman signed a nondisclosure agreement upon leaving the campaign and declined to comment for the Times story.

Strider was fired years later from pro-Clinton PAC Correct The Record, amid allegations that he harassed another young female co-worker while at the organization.

In a statement, a spokesman for Clinton provided a statement from Utrecht, Kleinfeld, Fiori, Partners, the law firm that represented Clinton's 2008 campaign.

“To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken,” the statement said. “This complaint was no exception.”