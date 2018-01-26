RNC finance chair accused of decades of sexual misconduct: report

Casino mogul and Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chair Steve Wynn is facing accusations of sexual misconduct, including that he forced a woman to have sex with him in 2005, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Wynn, who was named an RNC official after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE’s inauguration, allegedly committed acts of sexual misconduct for decades, and would pressure some employees to take part in sex acts.

The Journal reported that Wynn reached a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist who worked at his Wynn Las Vegas property after he forced her to have sex with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

She returned from his office upset and told her colleagues about the incident, according to The Journal.

The settlement was referred to in a lawsuit filed by Wynn’s ex-wife, Elaine.

Wynn denied the allegations in a statement to the Journal.

The manager of the salon where the manicurist worked said she filed a complaint to human resources, but was reprimanded by an executive for not reporting the incident to the executive directly.

“The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous. We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation,” Wynn said.

The mogul also said “the instigation of these accusations is the continued work of my ex-wife Elaine Wynn, with whom I am involved in a terrible and nasty lawsuit in which she is seeking a revised divorce settlement.”

Elaine Wynn’s lawyer told the Journal the claim that she instigated the reporting “is just not true.”

Wynn Resorts also told the Journal that no complaints about Steve Wynn have been made to an anonymous hotline for harassment claims.

Wynn Resorts claimed in a statement to the Journal that Elaine Wynn was trying to “tarnish the reputation of Mr. Wynn in an attempt to pressure a revised divorce settlement.”



Elaine Wynn's lawyer told the newspaper that she had brought up the topic internally when she learned about it in 2009.

Of the 150 people that the Journal contacted, several former employees said female staffers would hide if they knew Wynn was on his way to a salon.

“Everybody was petrified,” Jorgen Nielsen, a former artistic director at the salon, told the Journal. He said that he and other employees told top officials about Wynn’s actions, but “nobody was there to help us.”

A former employee said Wynn instructed her to masturbate him, and that when she refused to perform oral sex, he stopped requesting that she give him massages.