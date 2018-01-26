Pence to appear at fundraiser for Pennsylvania GOP candidate

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence: Timing of US peace plan's release depends on Palestinians Listen: What Democrats got out of the shutdown Israeli-Arab lawmakers removed from Pence speech after protesting MORE is set to appear at a fundraiser for GOP congressional hopeful Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania next week.

According to an invitation for the event posted on Twitter by CNN White House producer Elizabeth Landers, the fundraiser will cost attendees at least $5,400.

.@VP expected to appear at a fundraiser in Pennsylvania next week, putting his support behind Rick Saccone in the special election there: pic.twitter.com/zCJCuH6sY6 — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) January 26, 2018

Those wanting to take part in a meet and greet with Pence will have to part with $10,000.

The stop at the fundraiser for Saccone is part of a larger effort by Pence to boost Republicans across the country ahead of the midterm elections, according to a Politico report published earlier this month.

Pence's appearance at the fundraiser will come roughly two weeks after President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE traveled to Pennsylvania.

The White House sought to frame that trip as an official stop to tout the recently passed GOP tax plan. But Trump tweeted at the time that he was going to Pennsylvania "in order to give my total support" to Saccone.

Saccone is running against Democrat Conor Lamb in a special House election to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyPennsylvania Supreme Court rules state congressional map unconstitutional Dem releases first special election TV ad ahead of Trump visit GOP looks to avoid PA upset MORE (R-Pa.), who resigned last year after allegations emerged that he encouraged a woman he was having an affair with to terminate a possible pregnancy, despite his vocal opposition to abortion rights.

The special election is set for March 13.