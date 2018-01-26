Clinton says she spoke to staffer who accused top adviser of harassment

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE responded on Friday to a New York Times report that she kept a top adviser on her 2008 campaign after he was accused of sexual harassment by another campaign staffer.

In a pair of tweets, Clinton said that she was "dismayed" when she was made aware of the allegations against her then-senior faith adviser, Burns Strider, but was "heartened" that his accuser came forward.

Clinton said that "the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed." The former Democratic presidential candidate also noted that she called Strider's accuser on Friday to tell her that she is "proud" of her.

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

Her tweets did not directly address why she decided to keep the adviser on her campaign.

The Times reported Friday that Clinton had decided to keep Strider on her campaign team in 2008 after a female staffer came forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.

Clinton's campaign manager at the time, Patti Solis Doyle, recommended that she fire Strider, but Clinton reportedly requested that he remain on staff. He was docked several weeks pay and ordered to undergo counseling.

A spokesman for Clinton provided a statement to the Times from the law firm that represented Clinton's 2008 campaign.

“To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken,” the statement said. “This complaint was no exception.”