Poll: North Korea is top issue for Republican voters in 2018 midterms

Republican voters are most interested in hearing from congressional candidates running in this year's midterm elections about provocations by North Korea, according to a new survey.

Nearly a third of GOP voters, 31 percent, said that the situation with North Korea tops their list of priorities in the 2018 midterms, the Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds.

North Korea is followed by immigration, with 27 percent calling that the most important issue. The economy and jobs came in at a close third among GOP voters surveyed, at 25 percent.

Democratic voters and independent voters, on the other hand, put health care at the top of their priorities lists for the 2018 midterm elections, at 39 percent and 32 percent, respectively.

Tensions between Washington and Pyongyang have soared over the past year amid a series of advancements in North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, and a heated war of words between President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE and North Korean officials.

Trump has also repeatedly said that a military option for dealing with the isolated country remains on the table, raising global concerns of a possible confrontation between the U.S. and North Korea.

The Kaiser poll is based on interviews with 1,215 U.S. adults conducted via landlines and cellphones from Jan. 16-21. It has an overall margin of error of 3 percentage points and 6 percentage points for Republicans and Democrats.