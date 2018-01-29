House GOP highlights 16 ‘On the Radar’ candidates

The House GOP’s campaign arm released a second round of “On the Radar” candidates on Monday, as Republicans look to highlight promising candidates ahead of the 2018 midterms.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) named 16 more candidates to the first phase of the committee’s “Young Guns” program, which were provided first to The Hill.

Those candidates join 30 others named in October who fulfilled certain requirements regarding their campaign organization.

Republicans are eyeing a number of pick-up opportunities in seats held or being vacated by Democratic incumbents, but they’re mostly on defense as Democrats seek to flip 24 seats to take back the House.

“We’re excited to announce another round of impressive candidates who’ve put themselves in position to be successful in 2018,” NRCC chairman Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversGOP angst over midterms grows Issa retiring from Congress House Foreign Affairs chairman to retire MORE (R-Ohio) said in a statement. “House Democrats have tried to obstruct our agenda at every turn and our Republican challengers are ready to hold them accountable.”

The campaign committee's selection of “On the Radar” candidates are not endorsements and some races have multiple GOP challengers named to the program.

The second round features GOP challengers in some of the cycle’s most competitive races, which include: Tiffany Shedd, who’s challenging Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Ariz.); John McCann, who’s challenging Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerHouse approves spending bill, shifting shutdown drama to Senate Blue-state Republicans push tax law changes Regrets on tax reform? Both parties may have a few MORE (D-N.J.); Lea Marquez Peterson, who’s running to replace Senate hopeful Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyHispanic Caucus: Goodlatte bill is the 'mass deportation act' GOP rep calls Goodlatte immigration proposal the '#BannonBill' Flake rips Trump over 'shameful' attacks on press MORE (R-Ariz.); Carla Nelson, who’s running to succeed outgoing Rep. Tim Walz Timothy (Tim) James WalzTrump's 's---hole' remark sparks bipartisan backlash Dem on Trump's 's---hole' remark: He is a 'vile stain on our country's reputation' Dem lawmaker on Trump 's---hole' comment: GOP needs to call this racist MORE (D-Minn.); Steve Watkins, who’s running to succeed Rep. Lynn Jenkins Lynn Haag JenkinsNew chairmen named for health, tax subcommittees The Hill's Whip List: Where Republicans stand on tax-reform bill House adopts Senate budget, takes step toward tax reform MORE (R-Kan.); Mike Pries, who’s running to replace retiring Rep. Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentEmboldened conservatives press Ryan to bring hard-right immigration bill to floor Shutdown grinds into workweek after Senate fails to clinch deal House GOP warns: We’re no rubber stamp for Senate DACA fix MORE (R-Pa.); and Rocky Raczkowski and Klint Kesto, who are both running to replace Rep. David Trott (R-Mich.).

In the 2016 election, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE carried both O’Halleran and Gottheimer’s districts by 1 point, while more easily winning Dent and Trott’s seats. He cruised to victory in Walz and Jenkins’s districts with double-digit margins. But Trump lost McSally’s district by nearly 5 points.

The NRCC also highlighted a number of GOP challengers running in safer Democratic seats including: Kimberlin Brown, who is running against Rep. Raul Ruiz Raul RuizWhen it comes to treating depression, 'step therapy' is a costly misstep Restoring the Patient’s Voice Act will provide necessary guardrails to consumers Overnight Energy: EPA chief commits to replacing Obama climate rule | New chairman takes over at energy regulator | Senate confirms two environment nominees MORE (D-Calif.); Michael Allman, who’s running against Rep. Scott Peters Scott H. PetersReps introduce hurricane preparedness bill House Dems attempt to force vote on gun background checks bill Periscope shines during House blackout MORE (D-Calif.); Peter Tedeschi, who’s challenging Rep. Bill Keating William (Bill) Richard KeatingShining a spotlight on hate speech in Saudi textbooks Lawmakers launch NATO push with Georgian leader Rohrabacher rips colleagues for taking sides in Ukraine dispute MORE (D-Mass.); Candius Stearns, who’s running to succeed retiring Rep. Sandy Levin (D-Mich.); Dan DeBono, who’s running against Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.); and Jim Maxwell, who’s challenging Rep. Louise Slaughter Dorothy (Louise) Louise SlaughterTrump official tried to block abortion for undocumented minor who was raped House passes final tax bill, edging GOP closer to win The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.).

And the committee propped up GOP contenders in seats that the party is expected to hold, which include Christina Hagan, who’s running to replace Senate hopeful Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciAuthor Vance won't run for Senate in Ohio Overnight Finance: Latest as shutdown looms | House Freedom Caucus may have deal with GOP leaders | Senate Dems look to force McConnell to negotiate | Whip list - Tight vote in Senate | Trump baffles GOP with tweet Major battle over new tax law expected in Ohio Senate race MORE (R-Ohio); and Andrew Lewis, who’s running to succeed Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaDems sour on shutdown tactics Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in Dems look to use Moore against GOP MORE (R-Pa.).

Updated at 9:48 a.m.