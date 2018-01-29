Spicer calls on Republicans to return Wynn donations from 'this cycle'

Former White House and Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman Sean Spicer Sean Michael SpicerTrump admitted he was wrong over inauguration crowd size fight: book The Hill's 12:30 Report The Trump Presidency: Year One MORE is calling on the RNC to return donations from Steve Wynn, its former finance chairman accused of sexual misconduct — but only those from the past year.

Spicer, who served as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump: If there's no wall, there's no DACA fix Trump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages Trump Commerce pick told lawmakers he would look at reversing Obama move on internet oversight: report MORE's press secretary until resigning in July, made the call on “MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin" on Monday afternoon. When asked whether the RNC should return money Wynn donated to the party in light of new allegations unearthed by The Wall Street Journal on Friday, Spicer said "yes" but offered a caveat.

"I don't know what they've taken over a period of time. I think it's silly to go back decades ago when cycles that occurred. But any money that happened this cycle, absolutely," Spicer said.

"I think we need to have a standard that says that if a credible allegation comes, we need to take it absolutely serious. The right thing to do for the Republican Party is to have the higher moral ground and say we are going to return the money," he said.

As finance chairman, Wynn played an integral role in adding millions to the party's coffers in 2017, presiding over a fundraising operation that set party records for an off-year. But unlike in previous years, where Wynn gave heavily to the RNC as well as other GOP groups and candidates, he hasn't given the party contributions directly this year.

Instead, he's given the party about $83,000 in in-kind donations through its headquarters account, according to Federal Election Commission information.

He's also given about $100,000 to the National Republican Senatorial Committee's headquarters account.

Republicans have been scrambling since the Journal's story, which claimed Wynn pressured employees into sexual acts, among other allegations. Wynn has denied the claims.

While the RNC had been quick to condemn Democrats in broad strokes after Democratic mega-donor Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault last year, the party has been largely quiet on the allegations against Wynn, accepting his resignation in a brief statement a day after the story broke.

Some Republicans have announced their intention to donate money in the amounts they received from Wynn over the years, including House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanHouse Dems furious with Senate leaders Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs GOP rep told aide they were 'soul mates,' but denies harassment claim MORE (Wis.), Sen. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanTrump slaps tariffs on imported washing machines, solar panel technology GOP sees omens of a Dem wave in Wisconsin Flake's anti-Trump speech will make a lot of noise, but not much sense MORE (Ohio) and Reps. Karen Handel Karen Christine HandelWhy Democrats keep winning special elections Trump boosted citizen involvement while solidifying political division Trump family marks the start of Hanukkah on Twitter MORE (Ga.), Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteTrump boosted citizen involvement while solidifying political division Zinke used government helicopters to travel to and from DC: report Reporter assaulted by Mont. congressman sends cease-and-desist letter MORE (Mont.) and Gus Bilirakis (Fla.).