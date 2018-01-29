GOP governor's group to return $100,000 from Wynn company amid sex allegations

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) is returning the $100,000 donation this cycle from Steve Wynn’s company amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations, the GOP committee confirmed.

Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul, resigned as the finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Saturday following a Wall Street Journal report on the claims the day before.

The RGA called the allegations levied against Wynn “extremely serious," saying it will no longer solicit or accept money from the casino magnate or his company. The $100,000 contribution was given to the RGA last September.

The RGA is also canceling its contract with Wynn Resorts to hold the group’s annual conference in 2020 at the Wynn Las Vegas, Wynn's flagship hotel.

The GOP committee said it’s previously received $2.5 million in donations from Wynn Resorts over 18 years. But the group explained that it can’t return that money since it’s already been spent in past election cycles and pointed to Democratic lawmakers who’ve also received money from his company and face similar circumstances.

Campaign committees and lawmakers who received campaign contributions from Wynn are facing pressure to give back the money, and some have said they’ll donate the money they’ve received from him to charity.

And the RNC is under mounting pressure to return the money Wynn donated to the party. Former White House and RNC spokesman Sean Spicer on Monday called on the committee to give it back, but only money from the past year.