Kasich on possible 2020 run: I don't know 'what my future is'

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Tuesday said he has not ruled out a potential 2020 presidential run, while pointing to an uncertainty of the political climate.

"I honestly don't know what my future is," Kasich said on CNN's "New Day."

"We don't know what is happening in politics today. We don't know what is happening tomorrow," he added.

Kasich, who was one of several GOP candidates vying for the presidential nomination in 2016, indicated that he needed to feel that certain preconditions are right before deciding to run.

"As to whether I would do something like that again? If I felt my country called me and it was practical, I'd have to very seriously think about it," Kasich said.

"But right now, I'm not out there trying to create delegates and states. I don't know what the future is going to bring."

Kasich has repeatedly criticized President Trump since the 2016 primary election.

The buzz about Kasich, 65, eyeing another possible bid for the White House has been swirling for months.

Axios reported in August of last year that Kasich and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) may join forces and make a presidential bid with Kasich likely at the top of the ticket.

Kasich received the third highest number of votes in the 2016 Republican Primary, finishing behind President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).