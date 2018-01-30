Texas Democrat slams border wall, links GOP opponent to Trump in new ad

A Texas Democrat seeking office in Congress is tying his Republican opponent to President Trump Donald John TrumpCynthia Nixon calls for Americans to 'take to the streets' if Trump fires Mueller Trump declines to implement new Russia sanctions Comey praises McCabe: He 'stood tall' while 'small people' tried to tear down the FBI MORE and his planned wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a new campaign ad released Monday, Democrat Jay Hulings tells viewers that his main goal in Congress will be to fight Trump's agenda on immigration while fighting to boost funding for education and job growth.

"Donald Trump wants $18 billion for another border wall. No way," Hulings says in the ad.

"I've found the drug cartels, and put corrupt politicians from both parties in jail," Hulings, a federal prosecutor, continues in the video. "We know what our families need, and it's not fear, or walls. It's education and jobs. I approve this message because I'm running for Congress to stop Donald Trump from destroying the American dream."

Hulings is running for Congress in Texas's 23rd District, a seat currently held by Republican Rep. Will Hurd William Ballard HurdGOP debates releasing controversial memo 11 people who will shape the immigration debate Lobbying world MORE. Hurd won reelection to a second term in 2016, despite Trump's unpopularity in his district — which has a high Hispanic population — by just over 1 percentage point.

Texas's 23rd District contains the largest stretch of the Mexican border of any congressional district. Hurd himself is an outspoken critic of Trump's border wall plan, and last year submitted a plan that would prevent the use of funds to build any physical barriers along the border wall until the Department of Homeland Security presented a plan to Congress.

“Each section of the border faces unique geographical, cultural and technological challenges that would be best addressed with a flexible, sector-by-sector approach that empowers the agents on the ground with the resources they need,” Hurd said last year. The proposal was backed by several Texas Democrats at the time.