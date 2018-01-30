Former Miss America running for Alabama House seat

Former Miss America Mallory Hagan will run for an Alabama House seat as a Democrat.

Hagan, who was Miss New York 2012 and Miss America 2013, currently works as a news anchor for WLTZ 38 in Columbus, Ga.

Hagan joined two other former Miss Americas in calling on the pageant's CEO and other top officials to step down after leaked emails revealed them making disparaging and inappropriate comments about former pageant winners.

CEO Sam Haskell and two others resigned in late December.

Hagan called it a “painful experience” that taught her the power of speaking up for herself.