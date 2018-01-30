Former Miss America running for Alabama House seat

Former Miss America Mallory Hagan will run for an Alabama House seat as a Democrat.
The 29-year-old on Tuesday announced on her website that she will run for Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District, which is currently held by 16-year incumbent Rep. Mike RogersMichael (Mike) Dennis RogersLobbying World Juan Williams: The Russian war goes on After 'foreign surveillance' law, Congress must demand answers from intelligence community MORE (R).
Rogers has easily held on to his seat in recent elections, winning by 34 percent in 2016. President TrumpDonald John TrumpCynthia Nixon calls for Americans to 'take to the streets' if Trump fires Mueller Trump declines to implement new Russia sanctions Comey praises McCabe: He 'stood tall' while 'small people' tried to tear down the FBI MORE won the district by 33 percentage points.
Hagan, who was Miss New York 2012 and Miss America 2013, currently works as a news anchor for WLTZ 38 in Columbus, Ga.
Hagan joined two other former Miss Americas in calling on the pageant’s CEO and other top officials to step down after leaked emails revealed them making disparaging and inappropriate comments about former pageant winners.
CEO Sam Haskell and two others resigned in late December.
Hagan called it a “painful experience” that taught her the power of speaking up for herself.
