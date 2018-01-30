Ricketts to replace Steve Wynn as RNC finance chair

GOP mega-donor Todd Ricketts is slated to replace casino mogul Steve Wynn as the Republican National Committee's (RNC) finance chairman, a Republican source familiar with the situation confirmed to The Hill.

The decision to name Ricketts, 48, as the RNC’s finance chief is expected to be announced at the party’s annual winter meeting this week, according to Politico, which first reported the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ricketts was also reportedly on the shortlist last fall to lead the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Wynn, the CEO of Wynn Resorts, stepped down from the RNC post over the weekend after The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against him that spanned decades. The Journal reported that Wynn had engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct involving Wynn Resort employees and that he agreed to pay a $7.5 million settlement to a manicurist at one of his hotels who accused the casino mogul of pressuring her into sex.

Wynn has denied the accounts published by the Journal, and has blamed his ex-wife for instigating the allegations.

Wynn is a top donor to Republican candidates, and is also a longtime friend of Trump, who picked him to serve as the RNC’s finance chairman last year.

The allegations against him have sparked political backlash, and several Republicans including Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanFreedom Caucus may oppose next stopgap funding bill With the individual mandate gone, we better develop a better solution House Intel votes to make Nunes memo public MORE (Wis.) have said they'll donate money they have received from an organization linked to Wynn.

– Ben Kamisar contributed to this report, which was updated at 3:22 p.m.