Tom Tancredo drops out of Colorado gubernatorial race

Former Colorado Rep. Tom Tancredo (R) has withdrawn from the state's gubernatorial race, the candidate announced Tuesday.

Tancredo, who faced a crowded primary field in a state that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMelania Trump wears white pantsuit to State of the Union Clinton posts explanation for not firing campaign staffer accused of sexual harassment DNC vice chairman to RNC spokeswoman: 'You endorsed an alleged pedophile' MORE won in 2016, said he could not see a path forward for the campaign and did not want to face blame for losing to his leading Democratic opponent, Rep. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisTom Tancredo drops out of Colorado gubernatorial race 54 lawmakers call on Trump administration to back off marijuana The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE (D-Colo.), CBS Denver reports.

Tancredo, a former congressman and immigration hard-liner, met with former Breitbart News chief and past senior White House adviser Stephen Bannon to discuss a possible run in September. At the time Bannon had begun backing pro-Trump, anti-establishment candidates for races across the country.

After leaving Congress in 2009, Tancredo lost bids for the Colorado governor's office in 2010 and 2014, for the Constitution Party and then the GOP. He also ran a brief campaign for the Republican nomination for president in 2008, earning support for his tough stances on immigration and border security.

Polis, a multimillionaire from Denver and the first openly gay parent in Congress, has said he wants to be a "vanguard of the opposition" against President Trump Donald John TrumpStormy Daniels on statement denying Trump affair: 'I do not know where it came from' Five Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Van Jones: Trump 'selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it' MORE as governor. He has emerged as a frontrunner among the Democratic candidates.

Tancredo has drawn criticism for once saying that former President Obama was a "more serious threat to America than al Qaeda," and for promoting the "birther" theory that Obama was born in Kenya and not a U.S. citizen.

Tancredo had entered the race to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) — who cannot run again due to term limits — last November.