Maryland rep to run first ad of Democratic presidential primaries

Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyOvernight Tech: Senate extends NSA spy program | Apple to allow customers to disable phone slowdowns | Amazon down to 20 HQ2 finalists | Facebook gets first black board member Lawmakers introduce bipartisan AI legislation This is the only solution to fixing America's crumbling infrastructure MORE (D-Md.), the only declared candidate for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, is launching the first ad of the 2020 presidential primaries.

The ad, titled "Dirty Word," is set to air in Iowa on Sunday during the Super Bowl, Delaney's campaign said Tuesday.

It is intended to cast Delaney as a candidate chasing cooperation across party lines in Washington. The "dirty word" in question: "bipartisanship."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's true. We openly admit it. John Delaney said a dirty word in Davenport, then repeated it in Des Moines and Sioux City, too," a narrator says in the video. "In fact, he's been saying it all across the state."

The ad then laces together a series of clips featuring Delaney calling for "bipartisanship" at campaign stops in Iowa.

"It might be a dirty word in Washington, but it seems to be awfully refreshing right here in Iowa," the narrator says.

The ad buy only cost about $37,000, according to The Washington Post, and covers the Des Moines, Sioux City and Cedar Rapids markets.

But the Maryland Democrat is planning to spend another $1 million on similar ads in the coming weeks, according to the Post.

While Delaney is the only declared presidential hopeful in the Democratic field, there remains a number of rumored candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersFULL SPEECH: In State of the Union response, Sanders touts 'coast to coast' resistance to Trump Sanders: America doesn't want 'compulsively dishonest' and 'bully' president Sanders to bring 'Dreamer' to State of the Union MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren taking Haitian-American politician to State of the Union Dems press Trump for 'Buy American' proposals in infrastructure plan The time is now for Trump to deliver on promise to US steelworkers MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Harris slams Trump for linking young immigrants and MS-13 FCC votes to improve delivery of emergency alerts MORE (D-Calif.), and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWhat Trump didn't say in his State of the Union address Portman gives Wynn donation to charities Week ahead: Bill to combat election meddling gets a boost MORE.