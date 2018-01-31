RNC announces record off-year fundraising haul for 2017

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced Wednesday that it pulled in $132.5 million in 2017, a record fundraising total for a non-election year.

The RNC more than doubled the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) fundraising haul for 2017, with the latter bringing in $65.9 million.

“Our fundraising numbers reflect voters’ optimism and continued support as President Trump Donald John TrumpStormy Daniels on statement denying Trump affair: 'I do not know where it came from' Five Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union Van Jones: Trump 'selling sweet-tasting candy with poison in it' MORE fulfills his promises to the American people,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielEx-RNC spox hits RNC chair's 'weak sauce' statement on Wynn resignation Steve Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations Ex-RNC spokesman: 'Steve Wynn has got to go' MORE said in a statement.

The RNC raised $11.1 million in December, while the DNC brought in roughly $4 million.

The RNC announcement comes on the heels of President Trump’s first State of the Union address. Reaction to the speech was largely split along party lines, with Republicans praising the president's remarks and Democrats criticizing his language on immigration.

Despite lagging behind Republicans in fundraising, Democrats have expressed optimism about their prospects in the 2018 midterm elections. Polls have given Democrats an edge on generic ballots, though that advantage seems to have shrunk since the GOP's passage of tax-cut legislation.