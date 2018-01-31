Trump: 'I couldn’t be happier' having Ricketts as GOP finance chair

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE on Wednesday praised Todd Ricketts’s appointment as the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new finance chairman, calling him a “great addition.”

“I couldn’t be happier he is lending his tremendous leadership to our party,” Trump said in a statement through the RNC.

The RNC executive committee voted Wednesday to officially make Ricketts the new finance chairman, replacing casino mogul Steve Wynn. Ricketts’s appointment was first reported Tuesday.

Wynn resigned from the post over the weekend following a Wall Street Journal report that detailed sexual misconduct allegations against him from former employees at his resorts. Wynn reportedly agreed to pay a $7.5 million settlement to one former employee who said Wynn pressured her into sex.

Wynn has denied the allegations, though a number of Republican lawmakers said they'd donate contributions from Wynn or his organizations.

Ricketts, whose family owns the Chicago Cubs, has long donated large sums to Republican candidates and causes.

He had previously been tapped to serve as deputy Commerce secretary for Trump, but withdrew his nomination after he was unable to untangle his finances to meet ethics requirements.

Prior to Trump's election, Ricketts backed an "anti-Trump" push from GOP donors.