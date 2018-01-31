Trump campaign finished 2017 with over $22M in the bank

President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE’s reelection campaign announced that it ended 2017 with $22.1 million in the bank, touting the “grassroots support” that boosted fundraising in his first year in office.

Trump’s campaign said it raised $6.9 million in the fourth fundraising quarter of 2017, which includes fundraising from October to the end of December. Of that total, about $2.1 million was from direct contributions and about $3.5 million came from the campaign’s joint fundraising committees with the Republican National Committee (RNC).

“Our latest FEC report is just one reflection of a fundamental reality: grassroots support for President Trump is stronger than ever,” Lara Trump, a senior adviser to his reelection campaign, said in a statement, referring to the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign also highlighted that 98.5 percent of contributions were $200 or less for all of last year.

“Never before has a President’s campaign committee raised so much in his first year in office, and never has a President enjoyed so much support from small donors who continue to rally around him," Lara Trump's statement said.

President Trump's reelection campaign, along with other committees and federal candidates, need to file their fundraising reports with the FEC by midnight.