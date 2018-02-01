GOP Senate candidate fundraising lags behind Dems in key races

Senate Republican incumbents and challengers posted lackluster fundraising hauls for the final quarter of 2017, an issue that could complicate the party's ability to take advantage of a favorable map.

Republicans are eyeing the 10 states where Democrats are on defense after President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE won in 2016. But GOP candidates running in those states continue to lag behind Democratic incumbents’ multimillion-dollar fundraising hauls from October to the end of December.

For the 2018 election cycle, the average Democratic incumbent raised $2.1 million in the fourth quarter, with an average of $7.75 million cash on hand.

Meanwhile, the average GOP challenger raised $746,000 in the fourth quarter, and has an average of $1.05 million cash on hand.

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerMcConnell on midterms: 'We do have a pretty good map' RNC will keep Wynn money until outside investigation is complete Lobbying World MORE (Nev.), the most vulnerable GOP incumbent up for reelection, had his weakest fundraising quarter of 2017, raising just $820,687. He was outraised 2-to-1 by his likely Democratic opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenMcConnell on midterms: 'We do have a pretty good map' Thousands turn out for Women's March rally in Las Vegas Abortion rights leader gears up for 2018 fights MORE, who raised more than $1.5 million and has $1.8 million cash on hand. But Heller still holds a sizable cash advantage, with $4.2 million in the bank.

Heller’s stagnant fundraising doesn’t bode well for an incumbent senator facing a tough race in a state Trump lost by more than 2 points.

He’ll also need to spend some of that money to fend off a contested primary against Republican Danny Tarkanian, a perennial candidate who most recently lost a close House race in 2016.

In Missouri, state Attorney General Josh Hawley, a top Republican Senate candidate for the race, came close to a million, bringing in $958,000 and ending the year with nearly $1.2 million in the bank. Trump won Missouri by nearly 20 points in 2016.

While Hawley was one of the best fundraisers among GOP challengers, he’ll still be competing with Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMcCaskill challenger links human trafficking to 'sexual revolution' of 1960s Trump officials take heat for declining Russia sanctions Senators urge new rule to combat opioid crisis in rural areas MORE’s (D-Mo.) formidable war chest. She led the pack of Democratic incumbents by raising $2.9 million last quarter, and has amassed $9.1 million in her campaign account.

And in Pennsylvania, Republicans are reportedly voicing concerns with Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaHouse GOP highlights 16 ‘On the Radar’ candidates GOP Senate candidate gave interview to publication that promotes Holocaust denial: report Dems sour on shutdown tactics MORE (R-Pa.), who is struggling to keep pace financially with Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyOvernight Health Care: Senate Dems block 20-week abortion ban | Azar sworn in as HHS chief | Dems demand answers on family planning funds | GOP takes sting out of ObamaCare Dems block 20-week abortion ban Dems press Trump for 'Buy American' proposals in infrastructure plan MORE (D-Pa.). Barletta raised $550,000 last quarter, with $1 million cash on hand. Casey raised $2.6 million, with $8.6 million stockpiled in his bank account.

But some Republicans running for safer Senate seats surpassed the million-dollar threshold in the fourth quarter. In Tennessee, GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnOvernight Tech: Official resigns, employee fired over Hawaii fake missile alert | Employee thought drill was real attack | Amazon teams up to cut health costs | Feds subpoena major bitcoin exchange House lawmakers clash over broadband infrastructure GOP confident tax overhaul will be a 2018 winner MORE raised $2 million and former GOP Rep. Stephen Fincher Stephen Lee FincherSenate campaign fundraising reports roll in Blackburn outraises GOP opponent by 0,000 in Tenn. Senate primary GOP poll: Republican up 9 in Tennessee Senate race MORE hauled in $1.45 million. And in Texas, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzThe Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Budowsky: Kennedy carries the torch Four red flags for conservatives in Trump's amnesty compromise MORE raised $1.9 million, but was outraised by Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeDem challenger outraises Cruz in last quarter of 2017 Overnight Health Care: House Dems sound alarm over HHS pick | Trump takes new tack to weaken ObamaCare | Koch-backed groups push to ease access to experimental drugs House Dems sound alarm about Trump health nominee MORE.

This year, the average Democratic incumbent running for reelection had raised more and had more in the bank than the average Republican incumbent had at this point in the 2016 cycle. Meanwhile, the average Republican challenger had raised less than comparable challengers in the 2016 cycle, and had less on hand than comparable challengers in the 2014 cycle.

In this cycle, Arizona Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyFemale GOP House members to wear red, white and blue to State of the Union House GOP Appropriations chairman calls it quits House GOP highlights 16 ‘On the Radar’ candidates MORE was the only Republican running in a key battleground state to raise more than $1 million last quarter, though she hadn’t yet made her Senate bid official at the time. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), meanwhile, raised $1.6 million.

But during that same quarter in 2015, six Republicans — including five incumbents and then-Rep. Joe Heck Joseph (Joe) John HeckSteve Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations From ethos to action: Creating a service movement Bolton backs vulnerable Senate Republicans MORE (R-Nev.) — had raised $1 million. And for Democrats, five challengers running for Senate also raised more than $1 million, and two had raised more than $2 million.

In the 2016 cycle, Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetDem shutdown strategy: Force McConnell to deal DACA is neither bipartisan nor in America's interest WHIP LIST: Shutdown looms as Senate lacks votes to pass House spending bill MORE (Colo.) — the only Democratic incumbent running in a top race —raised $1.5 million and had $6.7 million cash on hand. Meanwhile, the GOP incumbents in 2016 raised an average of $1.4 million, with an average of $6.65 million in the bank.

In the 2014 cycle, the average Democratic incumbent raised $1.4 million, with an average of $5.4 million cash on hand. The average Democratic challenger raised $1.56 million, had $2.8 million cash on hand, though they all lost. The average Republican challenger raised $600,000, had $1.76 million cash on hand. All but one won.

Given the current fundraising numbers for the 2018 cycle, that suggests Democratic donors are more engaged, while Republican donors have so far sat on their hands.

Republican strategists believe the party’s failure to repeal ObamaCare last year could have translated into weaker fundraising for some Republicans running for office.

“You’ve had a lot of base dissatisfaction based on ObamaCare repeal not getting through. That has certainly caused folks to close their checkbooks to some candidates and in some cases the House and Senate campaign committees,” said Doug Heye, a GOP strategist and former Republican National Committee (RNC) spokesman.

But Heye believes the GOP tax overhaul — the first major piece of legislation passed since Trump took office — will convince donors to reopen their wallets especially since polling for the tax plan has improved since its passage.

“Now we’ve passed big legislation, we’ve seen some numbers on the upswing, and it takes time for that to then manifest itself in fundraising,” Heye said. “I think we’re in a better place than we were six weeks ago.”

While GOP candidates are struggling to keep pace with Democrats, Republicans take solace in the high-dollar fundraising of their campaign committees, particularly the Republican National Committee.

In 2017, the RNC raised $132.5 million, nearly doubling the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) fundraising haul of $65.9 million.

That could mean donors are prioritizing contributions to the national party, while Democrats have been donating more heavily to individual candidates.

And while the DNC has struggled financially, Democrats’ Senate campaign arm has consistently outraised its GOP counterpart for most of 2017.

GOP strategists also point to investment from outside groups like Senate Leadership Fund that will come in to help buoy Republican candidates in battleground states.

“Republicans realize it’s likely to be a challenging election cycle ... but I think we all feel very confident about the fundraising prowess of our committees, the White House and what the candidates have demonstrated thus far,” said GOP strategist Ryan Williams.