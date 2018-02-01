Mary Beth Cahill to serve as DNC interim CEO

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced Thursday that former Director of Public Liaison for President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonThe Memo: Trump sticks to his guns on immigration agenda Mellman: The state of Trump and the Union The Hill's 12:30 Report MORE and longtime Democratic operative Mary Beth Cahill will serve as the committee's interim CEO.

The announcement comes two days after Jess O’Connell's sudden departure from the post after serving in the role for less than a year. O'Connell said her resignation was because of a personal matter, but did not specify further.

DNC chairman Tom Perez said that Cahill "seasoned Democratic veteran who brings decades of experience and public service to managing and electing Democrats up and down the ballot" in a statement, citing her previous experience working for the White House and other top Democrats.

Cahill also served as the chief of staff for the late Sen. Edward Kennedy (D-Mass.) and the campaign manager for former presidential nominee John Kerry.

"Democrats nationwide will benefit from her talents as we build on the energy and momentum from 2017 and work to elect Democrats in 2018 and beyond," Perez said.

The changeup in the national committee comes as Democrats continue to recover from Hillary Clinton's surprise loss in 2016 and a Republican conquest of both the House and Senate.

Upon her departure, O'Connell emphasized the party's need to rebuild after a difficult year.

"Rebuilding the party will take time. While it isn't an easy task, we developed a strategy, we implemented it, and we won races up and down the ballot in 2017," she told NBC News.