Wynn’s $7.5M harassment settlement included paternity claim: report

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) finance chairman Steve Wynn's $7.5 million harassment settlement with a former employee included a paternity claim against him, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Wynn, a wealthy casino mogul, paid the settlement in 2005 to a manicurist working for his Las Vegas hotel, who claims he forced her into having intercourse with him.

Wynn, who left the RNC on Saturday after sexual misconduct accusations from multiple women surfaced, did not reveal the settlement because he did not want it to interfere with his business ventures, people familiar with the situation told Bloomberg. Gaming control boards and the board of his company are holding investigations into the allegations and the massive settlement.

The private settlement came to light when it was mentioned in a lawsuit filed against Wynn by his ex-wife, suing for control of part of his companies.

The former GOP finance chairman resigned one day after a Wall Street Journal expose revealed sexual misconduct allegations against him dating back decades. Wynn allegedly tried to coerce sexual encounters with past employees on multiple occasions.