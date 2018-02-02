McConnell urging Mississippi gov to appoint himself if Cochran resigns: report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's 12:30 Report Disciplined, SOTU Trump can disappear with the speed of a tweet Republicans head to West Virginia to plot 2018 agenda MORE (R-Ky.) urged Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) to consider appointing himself to Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranA pro-science approach to Yucca Mountain appropriations Senate Republicans call on Trump to preserve NAFTA Trump's chief agricultural negotiator will fight for American farmers MORE’s (R-Miss.) seat if Cochran decides to resign, according to The Washington Post.

McConnell reportedly spoke directly to Bryant about potential Senate plans, while the Clarion-Ledger in Jackson confirmed that President Trump Donald John TrumpSchiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of memo Davis: ‘Deep state’ existed in ’16 – but it elected Trump Former Trump legal spokesman to testify to Mueller about undisclosed call: report MORE also discussed those plans with the governor.

Cochran, 80, has recently had health issues that raised concerns about a possible resignation, including a urinary tract infection late last year that kept him away from the Senate for several weeks.

But sources told the Clarion-Ledger that Bryant isn’t interested in a Senate seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mississippi is stronger because of Sen. Cochran’s service, and I look forward to it continuing,” Bryant said in the statement. “Speculation about anything else is insensitive, irresponsible and unfair.”

Bryant attended Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night as McConnell’s guest and the two ate together before the speech, according to the Post.

McConnell wants to protect Republicans’ slim 51-seat majority ahead of this year's midterm elections. By appointing himself, Bryant would present a roadblock for state Sen. Chris McDaniel (R), who has reportedly expressed interest in the seat if Cochran resigns.

McDaniel, a Tea Party favorite, drew the ire of McConnell and GOP leadership when he challenged Cochran in a vicious 2014 GOP primary. McDaniel is currently mulling a bid against Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerSenate Republicans call on Trump to preserve NAFTA Trump, GOP make peace after tax win — but will it last? Bipartisan senators: Americans need more security info for internet-connected devices MORE (R-Miss.).

The state senator told the Post on Thursday that he’s delaying his decision about challenging Wicker “because of the multiple options.” McDaniel said he’s heard talk of McConnell urging the governor to appoint himself in the event of a vacancy.

“McConnell’s doing his best to find someone he thinks can hold off a strong challenger,” McDaniel said in an interview to the Post. “But, I just think the people want to have their say.”